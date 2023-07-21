Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Rating Increased to Buy at Benchmark

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Benchmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on HP. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $52.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $53.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.36.

HP stock opened at $41.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.56 and its 200-day moving average is $38.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.67. Helmerich & Payne has a 1 year low of $30.41 and a 1 year high of $54.45.

Helmerich & Payne ( NYSE:HP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.21. Helmerich & Payne had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 12.15%. The firm had revenue of $769.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.49 million. Equities research analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PAX Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 4.9% in the second quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 8,365 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the second quarter valued at about $271,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 10.5% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 53,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 47.9% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 123,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,361,000 after acquiring an additional 39,820 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 46.7% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 184,128 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,527,000 after acquiring an additional 58,619 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

