Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) Shares Acquired by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Free Report) by 82.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Hilltop were worth $101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Hilltop by 2.7% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Hilltop by 40.6% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,134,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,651,000 after acquiring an additional 327,605 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hilltop by 12.5% in the first quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 24,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 2,723 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in Hilltop by 17.6% in the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 9,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Hilltop in the first quarter valued at $97,000. 54.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director W Robert Nichols III sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total value of $46,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $294,690. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

Hilltop Stock Performance

Hilltop stock opened at $33.18 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 1.05. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $24.18 and a one year high of $34.87.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $353.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.55 million. Hilltop had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 5.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on HTH. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hilltop in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Hilltop in a research report on Friday, April 21st.

Hilltop Profile

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking, and financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

