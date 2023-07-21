Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Free Report) by 10.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 49,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,020 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations were worth $2,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 3,901 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the 1st quarter valued at about $937,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 109.3% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 224,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,979,000 after purchasing an additional 117,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the 1st quarter valued at about $583,000.

NYSE HGV opened at $47.20 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.07. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.12 and a fifty-two week high of $51.81. The stock has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Hilton Grand Vacations ( NYSE:HGV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.23. Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 9.37%. The company had revenue of $934.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. Hilton Grand Vacations’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HGV. Bank of America began coverage on Hilton Grand Vacations in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Hilton Grand Vacations from $75.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Hilton Grand Vacations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hilton Grand Vacations currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.80.

In other Hilton Grand Vacations news, insider Carlos Hernandez sold 5,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $283,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $547,776. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, manages, and operates the resorts, plans and ancillary reservation services under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. It operates through Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. Real Estate Sales and Financing segment market and sells the VOIs, and source VOIs through fee-for-service agreements with third-party developers; and provides consumer financing and services loans.

