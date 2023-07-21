Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Shares Sold by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC trimmed its holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 291 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 162,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,475,000 after acquiring an additional 17,480 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 77.1% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 1,966 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 157.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,160,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,608,000 after buying an additional 709,638 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after buying an additional 2,473 shares during the period. Finally, Masterton Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Masterton Capital Management LP now owns 46,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,910,000 after buying an additional 15,300 shares during the period. 93.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Douglas M. Steenland bought 695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $143.73 per share, with a total value of $99,892.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,764,863.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Laura Fuentes sold 12,513 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total value of $1,769,588.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $745,283.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas M. Steenland acquired 695 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $143.73 per share, with a total value of $99,892.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,764,863.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HLT opened at $149.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.74, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.15. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.39 and a 52 week high of $155.02.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 141.34% and a net margin of 13.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 13.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on HLT. StockNews.com began coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $154.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $166.00 to $163.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Argus dropped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $170.00 to $162.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.73.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

(Free Report)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and premium economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

