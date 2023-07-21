Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) Shares Sold by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lowered its position in shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Free Report) by 59.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,364 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its position in shares of Honda Motor by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 41,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedges Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Honda Motor by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Honda Motor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,049,000. XY Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Honda Motor during the 4th quarter worth $2,592,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honda Motor during the 4th quarter valued at $314,000. 5.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HMC opened at $30.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.92 and a 200 day moving average of $27.01. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 1 year low of $21.43 and a 1 year high of $32.62. The stock has a market cap of $52.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.76.

Honda Motor ( NYSE:HMC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $33.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.49 billion. Honda Motor had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 5.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on HMC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Honda Motor in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Nomura downgraded shares of Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Honda Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.

