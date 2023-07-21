Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 31.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,729 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,578 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $64,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 37.7% in the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 3,696 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $45,000. 78.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huntington Bancshares Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of HBAN opened at $11.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.21. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a twelve month low of $9.13 and a twelve month high of $15.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.65, a PEG ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.07.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.23%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HBAN. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.50 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $13.50 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.75.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 98,608 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $1,010,732.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 188,767 shares in the company, valued at $1,934,861.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kenneth J. Phelan acquired 20,000 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.80 per share, with a total value of $216,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 89,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $964,278. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 98,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $1,010,732.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 188,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,934,861.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

