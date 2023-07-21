Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Stake Increased by Simplicity Solutions LLC

Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 133.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,827 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,628 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HBAN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $216,049,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 75,907,624 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,070,297,000 after purchasing an additional 3,618,731 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $44,205,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,267,633 shares of the bank’s stock worth $628,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912,638 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 162,794,916 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,380,062,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353,575 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

HBAN stock opened at $11.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.65, a PEG ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.21. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $9.13 and a fifty-two week high of $15.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.23%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.50 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Huntington Bancshares news, Director Kenneth J. Phelan purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.80 per share, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 89,285 shares in the company, valued at $964,278. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kenneth J. Phelan acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.80 per share, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 89,285 shares in the company, valued at $964,278. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 98,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $1,010,732.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 188,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,934,861.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

(Free Report)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Further Reading

