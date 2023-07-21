Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Sold by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC reduced its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,609 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regent Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Illumina by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. now owns 8,220 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,883 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 12,351 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,497,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 88.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 46,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,304,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Illumina from $235.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Illumina from $224.00 to $229.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Illumina in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Illumina from $300.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Illumina has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.68.

ILMN opened at $184.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.46, a PEG ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.14. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.03 and a 1 year high of $248.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $196.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.88.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The life sciences company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 100.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

