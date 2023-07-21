ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Shares Sold by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC trimmed its position in shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Free Report) by 12.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,716 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ING. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in ING Groep by 76.2% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in ING Groep by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ING Groep by 71.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in ING Groep by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ING Groep during the third quarter worth $90,000. 4.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ING Groep in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.39.

Shares of NYSE ING opened at $14.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $54.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. ING Groep has a 12-month low of $8.14 and a 12-month high of $14.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.11.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. ING Groep had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 24.83%. As a group, equities analysts predict that ING Groep will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in six segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line Banking.

