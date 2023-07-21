Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Shares Purchased by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,995 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 507 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $1,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in Ingredion during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Ingredion by 119.5% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Ingredion during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Ingredion by 149.3% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Ingredion by 230.8% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INGR stock opened at $109.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $107.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.51. Ingredion Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $78.81 and a fifty-two week high of $113.46.

Ingredion ( NYSE:INGR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Ingredion Incorporated will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.34%.

INGR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of Ingredion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $121.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $115.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $120.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ingredion in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.40.

In other news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 1,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $189,633.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,198,918.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 1,746 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $189,633.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,198,918.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James D. Gray sold 5,000 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.90, for a total transaction of $524,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,960 shares in the company, valued at $3,457,504. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,610 shares of company stock worth $1,359,691 over the last 90 days. 1.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

