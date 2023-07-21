Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) SVP Larry Fernandes Sells 2,779 Shares

Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) SVP Larry Fernandes sold 2,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.10, for a total transaction of $305,967.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,246 shares in the company, valued at $2,229,084.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Larry Fernandes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 12th, Larry Fernandes sold 1,921 shares of Ingredion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.01, for a total transaction of $211,329.21.

On Thursday, May 4th, Larry Fernandes sold 1,746 shares of Ingredion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $189,633.06.

Ingredion Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE INGR opened at $109.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Ingredion Incorporated has a 52 week low of $78.81 and a 52 week high of $113.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $107.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 0.76.

Ingredion Announces Dividend

Ingredion ( NYSE:INGR ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.18 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ingredion Incorporated will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. Ingredion’s payout ratio is currently 34.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on INGR shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Ingredion from $115.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. UBS Group raised shares of Ingredion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $105.00 to $121.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Ingredion from $120.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ingredion in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ingredion

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in Ingredion during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Ingredion by 119.5% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Ingredion by 3,260.0% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Ingredion by 172.3% in the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,667,220,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Ingredion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

About Ingredion

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Stories

