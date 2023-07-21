Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November (BATS:UNOV) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November (BATS:UNOV – Free Report) by 11.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,915 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 32,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November by 1,079.4% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 4,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter worth about $210,000.

BATS UNOV opened at $31.02 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.19.

In other news, CEO Giorgio R. Saumat bought 5,820,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.03 per share, with a total value of $174,603.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,285,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,338,567.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, CEO Giorgio R. Saumat acquired 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.01 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 105,465,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,054,654.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Giorgio R. Saumat acquired 5,820,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.03 per share, with a total value of $174,603.18. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,285,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,338,567.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 25,484,313 shares of company stock valued at $526,389 in the last three months.

The Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November (UNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

