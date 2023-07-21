Insider Buying: ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR) Major Shareholder Acquires 29,268 Shares of Stock

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 29,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.93 per share, for a total transaction of $934,527.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 919,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,346,607.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 26th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 2,399 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.69 per share, for a total transaction of $71,226.31.

On Thursday, June 22nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 5,521 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.14 per share, for a total transaction of $166,402.94.

On Tuesday, June 20th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 10,694 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.73 per share, for a total transaction of $328,626.62.

On Friday, June 16th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 4,080 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.90 per share, for a total transaction of $126,072.00.

On Wednesday, June 14th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 10,422 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.09 per share, for a total transaction of $313,597.98.

On Monday, June 12th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 3,788 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.97 per share, for a total transaction of $113,526.36.

On Friday, June 9th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 49,181 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.24 per share, for a total transaction of $1,487,233.44.

On Wednesday, June 7th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 4,501 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.01 per share, for a total transaction of $135,075.01.

On Monday, June 5th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 23,223 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.20 per share, for a total transaction of $678,111.60.

On Thursday, June 1st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 31,074 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.10 per share, for a total transaction of $873,179.40.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE CTR opened at $32.73 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.29 and its 200 day moving average is $29.85. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.38 and a fifty-two week high of $32.93.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. This is a boost from ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.84%. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 160.29%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 69.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,473 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 19.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,002 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund during the first quarter valued at about $158,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL bought a new stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $239,000.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Company Profile

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc is an open ended equity mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

