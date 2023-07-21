Insider Buying: KRM22 Plc (LON:KRM) Insider Buys 4,500 Shares of Stock

KRM22 Plc (LON:KRM – Get Free Report) insider Thomas Keith Todd acquired 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 44 ($0.58) per share, with a total value of £1,980 ($2,588.91).

KRM22 Stock Performance

LON KRM opened at GBX 44 ($0.58) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £15.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -488.89 and a beta of -0.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 44.50 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 45.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.83. KRM22 Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 41 ($0.54) and a 1-year high of GBX 60 ($0.78).

About KRM22

KRM22 Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells risk management software to the financial services industry in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Risk Cockpit, a digital risk register that brings risk policies and operational controls; and Market Surveillance that offers analytics and contextual market surveillance tools to help capital market firms to identify and manage the potential risks of market abuse; MARIA, a custom risk scoring system that allow to create internal metrics on customers performance.

