Insider Buying: KRM22 Plc (LON:KRM) Insider Buys 4,500 Shares of Stock

KRM22 Plc (LON:KRM – Get Free Report) insider Thomas Keith Todd acquired 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 44 ($0.58) per share, with a total value of £1,980 ($2,588.91).
KRM22 Stock Performance
LON KRM opened at GBX 44 ($0.58) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £15.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -488.89 and a beta of -0.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 44.50 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 45.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.83. KRM22 Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 41 ($0.54) and a 1-year high of GBX 60 ($0.78).
About KRM22
