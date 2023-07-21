Insider Buying: Theseus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRX) Director Buys 479,932 Shares of Stock

Theseus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRX – Get Free Report) Director Carl L. Gordon bought 479,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.05 per share, with a total value of $1,463,792.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,063,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,042,150. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Theseus Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of THRX stock opened at $3.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $150.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 4.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.55. Theseus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.62 and a 1 year high of $14.77.

Get Theseus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Theseus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:THRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.08. Equities research analysts expect that Theseus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of equities research analysts have commented on THRX shares. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Theseus Pharmaceuticals by 66.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,757 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Theseus Pharmaceuticals by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,238 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Theseus Pharmaceuticals by 76.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 3,844 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Theseus Pharmaceuticals by 68.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 3,687 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Theseus Pharmaceuticals by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,721 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

Theseus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Theseus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer patients. Its lead product candidate is THE-630, a pan-KIT inhibitor for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors. The company also develops THE-349, a fourth-generation selective epidermal growth factor receptor inhibitor to address C797X-mediated resistance to first- or later-line osimertinib treatment in patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Theseus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theseus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.