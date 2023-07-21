Insider Buying: Theseus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRX) Director Buys 479,932 Shares of Stock

Theseus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRX – Get Free Report) Director Carl L. Gordon bought 479,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.05 per share, with a total value of $1,463,792.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,063,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,042,150. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Theseus Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of THRX stock opened at $3.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $150.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 4.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.55. Theseus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.62 and a 1 year high of $14.77.
Theseus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:THRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.08. Equities research analysts expect that Theseus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Theseus Pharmaceuticals by 66.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,757 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Theseus Pharmaceuticals by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,238 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Theseus Pharmaceuticals by 76.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 3,844 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Theseus Pharmaceuticals by 68.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 3,687 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Theseus Pharmaceuticals by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,721 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.84% of the company’s stock.
Theseus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Theseus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer patients. Its lead product candidate is THE-630, a pan-KIT inhibitor for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors. The company also develops THE-349, a fourth-generation selective epidermal growth factor receptor inhibitor to address C797X-mediated resistance to first- or later-line osimertinib treatment in patients with non-small cell lung cancer.
Further Reading
