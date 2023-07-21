Insider Selling: Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA) Insider Sells 11,000 Shares of Stock

Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABAGet Free Report) insider Gwendolyn Binder sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.82, for a total transaction of $152,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $276,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Gwendolyn Binder also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, June 20th, Gwendolyn Binder sold 11,000 shares of Cabaletta Bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total transaction of $142,890.00.
  • On Friday, May 19th, Gwendolyn Binder sold 22,000 shares of Cabaletta Bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.81, for a total transaction of $259,820.00.

Cabaletta Bio Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CABA opened at $13.81 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.06 and a 200-day moving average of $10.32. The company has a market capitalization of $433.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.63 and a beta of 2.57. Cabaletta Bio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.59 and a 52 week high of $14.45.

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABAGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.03. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cabaletta Bio, Inc. will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cabaletta Bio

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Cabaletta Bio during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Cabaletta Bio by 239.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its holdings in Cabaletta Bio by 81.6% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 19,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 8,648 shares during the last quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Cabaletta Bio during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Cabaletta Bio by 120.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 12,379 shares during the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Cabaletta Bio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.17.

About Cabaletta Bio

Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate is DSG3-CAART, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of mucosal pemphigus vulgaris, an autoimmune blistering skin disease.

