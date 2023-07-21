Insider Selling: Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA) Insider Sells 11,000 Shares of Stock

Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Free Report) insider Gwendolyn Binder sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.82, for a total transaction of $152,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $276,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Gwendolyn Binder also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 20th, Gwendolyn Binder sold 11,000 shares of Cabaletta Bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total transaction of $142,890.00.

On Friday, May 19th, Gwendolyn Binder sold 22,000 shares of Cabaletta Bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.81, for a total transaction of $259,820.00.

Cabaletta Bio Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CABA opened at $13.81 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.06 and a 200-day moving average of $10.32. The company has a market capitalization of $433.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.63 and a beta of 2.57. Cabaletta Bio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.59 and a 52 week high of $14.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cabaletta Bio

Cabaletta Bio ( NASDAQ:CABA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.03. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cabaletta Bio, Inc. will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Cabaletta Bio during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Cabaletta Bio by 239.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its holdings in Cabaletta Bio by 81.6% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 19,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 8,648 shares during the last quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Cabaletta Bio during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Cabaletta Bio by 120.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 12,379 shares during the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Cabaletta Bio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.17.

About Cabaletta Bio

Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate is DSG3-CAART, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of mucosal pemphigus vulgaris, an autoimmune blistering skin disease.

