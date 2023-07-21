Insider Selling: FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) Major Shareholder Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Free Report) major shareholder Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.22, for a total transaction of $161,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,190,857 shares in the company, valued at $42,474,559.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Arc Family Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 19th, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.41, for a total transaction of $170,500.00.

On Wednesday, July 12th, Arc Family Trust sold 35,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.22, for a total transaction of $112,700.00.

On Monday, July 10th, Arc Family Trust sold 30,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.14, for a total transaction of $94,200.00.

On Wednesday, July 5th, Arc Family Trust sold 35,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.14, for a total transaction of $109,900.00.

On Monday, July 3rd, Arc Family Trust sold 30,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.24, for a total transaction of $97,200.00.

On Wednesday, June 28th, Arc Family Trust sold 35,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.77, for a total transaction of $96,950.00.

On Monday, June 26th, Arc Family Trust sold 30,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.52, for a total transaction of $75,600.00.

On Thursday, June 22nd, Arc Family Trust sold 35,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.63, for a total transaction of $92,050.00.

On Tuesday, June 20th, Arc Family Trust sold 30,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.48, for a total transaction of $74,400.00.

On Wednesday, June 14th, Arc Family Trust sold 30,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.58, for a total transaction of $77,400.00.

FTC Solar Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of FTCI stock opened at $3.45 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.96 and a 200-day moving average of $2.75. FTC Solar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.78 and a 12-month high of $5.66. The company has a market capitalization of $385.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 1.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FTC Solar ( NASDAQ:FTCI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. FTC Solar had a negative net margin of 73.06% and a negative return on equity of 94.60%. The company had revenue of $40.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.52 million. On average, equities analysts expect that FTC Solar, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FTCI shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of FTC Solar from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of FTC Solar from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of FTC Solar in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FTC Solar

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in FTC Solar by 4.2% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 90,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 3,652 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in FTC Solar by 16.8% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 27,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,997 shares in the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC grew its position in FTC Solar by 4.5% in the first quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 117,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in FTC Solar by 41.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in FTC Solar by 43.4% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 18,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 5,716 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

FTC Solar Company Profile

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, software, and engineering services in the United States and internationally. It offers two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker solutions under the Voyager brand name. The company also provides Pioneer, a one module-in-portrait solar tracker solution that allows for a pile count reduction per megawatt.

Featured Stories

