Insider Selling: Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Director Sells 529 Shares of Stock

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) Director Jerry C. Griffin sold 529 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.84, for a total value of $172,898.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,585,304.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Inspire Medical Systems Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE:INSP opened at $318.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $309.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $273.97. The company has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of -203.94 and a beta of 1.44. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $159.62 and a 52-week high of $330.00.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $127.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.06 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 10.27% and a negative net margin of 9.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 84.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.61) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INSP. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 7,850.0% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 98.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on INSP shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $321.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Mizuho raised their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $300.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $340.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $371.00 target price on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $340.73.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

