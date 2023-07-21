Insider Selling: Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Director Sells 3,555 Shares of Stock

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) Director Joseph Klein III sold 3,555 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $149,310.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $854,532. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of IONS opened at $40.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.73 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 9.81 and a quick ratio of 9.72. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.69 and a 1 year high of $48.82.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $131.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.88 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 57.58% and a negative net margin of 56.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of Ionis Pharmaceuticals

IONS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 87,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,603,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the second quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 150,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 18,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $800,000. Finally, International Biotechnology Trust PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,537,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

Featured Stories

