Insider Selling: JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) CTO Sells 45,000 Shares of Stock

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROGGet Free Report) CTO Yoav Landman sold 45,000 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.28, for a total value of $1,362,600.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 7,148,840 shares in the company, valued at $216,466,875.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Yoav Landman also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, July 10th, Yoav Landman sold 35,000 shares of JFrog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.98, for a total value of $944,300.00.
  • On Wednesday, June 28th, Yoav Landman sold 30,000 shares of JFrog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $840,000.00.
  • On Wednesday, June 14th, Yoav Landman sold 30,000 shares of JFrog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.31, for a total value of $819,300.00.
  • On Thursday, June 8th, Yoav Landman sold 15,000 shares of JFrog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total value of $375,750.00.
  • On Tuesday, June 6th, Yoav Landman sold 20,000 shares of JFrog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.66, for a total value of $513,200.00.
  • On Monday, May 8th, Yoav Landman sold 15,000 shares of JFrog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.35, for a total value of $320,250.00.

JFrog Stock Performance

JFrog stock opened at $29.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of -31.73 and a beta of 0.52. JFrog Ltd. has a one year low of $17.11 and a one year high of $30.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.94 and a 200 day moving average of $23.14.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROGGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $79.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.48 million. JFrog had a negative net margin of 30.82% and a negative return on equity of 10.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FROG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on JFrog from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on JFrog from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on JFrog from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. DA Davidson upped their price target on JFrog from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on JFrog from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JFrog has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.80.

Institutional Trading of JFrog

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in JFrog in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Freemont Management S.A. purchased a new stake in JFrog in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in JFrog by 2,303.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in JFrog in the first quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in JFrog by 175.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 2,477 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.71% of the company’s stock.

JFrog Company Profile

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration and continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance; and JFrog Advanced Security, an binary scanning solution that offers secrets detection, contextual analysis, IaC scanning, container scanning, and others.

