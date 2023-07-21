Insider Selling: ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) Insider Sells 18,333 Shares of Stock

ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF – Get Free Report) insider Sharat Sharan sold 18,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.61, for a total value of $157,847.13. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,531,053 shares in the company, valued at $21,792,366.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Sharat Sharan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 30th, Sharat Sharan sold 12,189 shares of ON24 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.18, for a total value of $99,706.02.

On Thursday, June 15th, Sharat Sharan sold 18,334 shares of ON24 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.47, for a total value of $155,288.98.

On Thursday, May 11th, Sharat Sharan sold 10,893 shares of ON24 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.86, for a total value of $85,618.98.

ON24 Stock Performance

Shares of ON24 stock opened at $8.49 on Friday. ON24, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.87 and a 52-week high of $11.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $389.39 million, a P/E ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 0.12.

ON24 Dividend Announcement

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. ON24 had a negative return on equity of 17.04% and a negative net margin of 32.53%. The firm had revenue of $43.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $42.48 million. Equities research analysts forecast that ON24, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 12.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ON24

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of ON24 by 77.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the period. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of ON24 during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of ON24 by 641.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of ON24 by 229.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of ON24 by 1,092.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,215 shares during the last quarter. 78.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ON24

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital engagement platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Breakouts, a live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration, and interactivity between users; ON24 Forums, a live and interactive experience, which facilitates video-to-video interaction between presenters and audiences; ON24 Go Live, a live and interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time; and ON24 Virtual Confrence, a live and large scale managed virtual event experience.

Featured Stories

