Insider Selling: Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) CEO Sells 5,620 Shares of Stock

Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Free Report) CEO Donald Zurbay sold 5,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total value of $182,537.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,857,026.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Donald Zurbay also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 5th, Donald Zurbay sold 1,666 shares of Patterson Companies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total value of $53,878.44.

Patterson Companies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PDCO opened at $32.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.64. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.87 and a fifty-two week high of $33.47.

Patterson Companies Dividend Announcement

Patterson Companies ( NASDAQ:PDCO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 21st. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 22.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on PDCO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Patterson Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Patterson Companies from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Patterson Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on Patterson Companies from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Patterson Companies from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Institutional Trading of Patterson Companies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Patterson Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $485,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 36,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Patterson Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $317,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 54,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after buying an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 34,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 2,291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.44% of the company’s stock.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

Featured Articles

