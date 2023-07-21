Insider Selling: Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) SVP Sells 52,189 Shares of Stock

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) SVP Naveen Gavini sold 52,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.55, for a total transaction of $1,594,373.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 237,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,252,692.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Naveen Gavini also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, July 12th, Naveen Gavini sold 9,598 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.58, for a total transaction of $274,310.84.
- On Monday, June 12th, Naveen Gavini sold 11,523 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.08, for a total transaction of $277,473.84.
- On Friday, May 12th, Naveen Gavini sold 11,185 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.29, for a total transaction of $238,128.65.
Pinterest Price Performance
Shares of PINS opened at $28.45 on Friday. Pinterest, Inc. has a one year low of $16.77 and a one year high of $30.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.50 and a 200-day moving average of $25.70. The company has a market cap of $19.45 billion, a PE ratio of -63.21 and a beta of 1.02.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Pinterest from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.75.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pinterest
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sabal Trust CO acquired a new stake in Pinterest in the second quarter valued at approximately $535,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pinterest by 3.1% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 89,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after buying an additional 2,710 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest during the second quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Pinterest by 48.0% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 22,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 7,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest during the second quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.66% of the company’s stock.
About Pinterest
Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; provides video, product, and idea pins; and offers organizing and planning tools. It shows organic recommendations and advertising engine based on pinners tastes and preferences; and enables pinners with shoppable product pins, which include price, color, and size that redirect to retailer websites.
