Insider Selling: Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) CFO Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) CFO Michael Secora sold 25,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.63, for a total transaction of $340,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 830,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,318,529.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Michael Secora also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 13th, Michael Secora sold 25,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total transaction of $248,250.00.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $14.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of -10.73 and a beta of -0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.77. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.54 and a 12 month high of $16.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Recursion Pharmaceuticals last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.01. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 533.45% and a negative return on equity of 57.15%. The company had revenue of $12.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.93 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RXRX shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Recursion Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $120,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 4,063 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 159,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 51,119 shares during the period. Kinnevik AB publ acquired a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $59,005,000. Finally, Artal Group S.A. lifted its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 113.4% in the fourth quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 960,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,403,000 after purchasing an additional 510,204 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

