Insider Selling: Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Insider Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) insider Parker Harris sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.99, for a total value of $567,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,979,559.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Parker Harris also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Salesforce alerts:

On Wednesday, July 5th, Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.49, for a total transaction of $263,112.50.

On Tuesday, June 27th, Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.48, for a total value of $260,600.00.

On Friday, June 23rd, Parker Harris sold 946 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.63, for a total value of $198,309.98.

On Tuesday, June 20th, Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.65, for a total value of $260,812.50.

On Tuesday, June 13th, Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.50, for a total transaction of $269,375.00.

On Tuesday, May 30th, Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.27, for a total transaction of $274,087.50.

On Tuesday, May 23rd, Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.74, for a total value of $259,675.00.

On Tuesday, May 9th, Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.78, for a total value of $245,975.00.

On Tuesday, May 2nd, Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.02, for a total transaction of $247,525.00.

On Monday, April 24th, Parker Harris sold 561 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total value of $110,141.13.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of CRM opened at $228.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $213.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $189.53. The stock has a market cap of $222.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 600.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.19. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $126.34 and a one year high of $238.22.

Institutional Trading of Salesforce

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. Salesforce had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 1.18%. The firm had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 374.1% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 132.8% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 149 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on CRM. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $230.00 to $248.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Salesforce from $245.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $181.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.50.

About Salesforce

(Get Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.