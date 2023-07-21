Insider Selling: Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) CEO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) CEO Virginia Drosos sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.26, for a total value of $702,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,017,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,506,412.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Virginia Drosos also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 23rd, Virginia Drosos sold 10,000 shares of Signet Jewelers stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $702,900.00.

Signet Jewelers Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:SIG opened at $73.39 on Friday. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 12-month low of $51.29 and a 12-month high of $83.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.48.

Signet Jewelers Dividend Announcement

Signet Jewelers ( NYSE:SIG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.29. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 40.57% and a net margin of 7.27%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 9.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SIG shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on Signet Jewelers from $88.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Signet Jewelers from $82.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Northcoast Research cut Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Signet Jewelers from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Signet Jewelers from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Signet Jewelers during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 67.9% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 274.1% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 416.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 81.6% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter.

About Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

