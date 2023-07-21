Insider Selling: Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) CFO Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.71, for a total transaction of $203,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 232,935 shares in the company, valued at $9,482,783.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Yelp Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of YELP opened at $42.13 on Friday. Yelp Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.30 and a fifty-two week high of $43.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.91. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.26 and a beta of 1.45.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The local business review company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.10. Yelp had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 5.49%. The firm had revenue of $312.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.17 million. Research analysts forecast that Yelp Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Yelp

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cim Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Yelp by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,679 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Yelp by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,196 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Yelp by 127.6% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 867 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Yelp by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,506 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Yelp by 83.6% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,166 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. 88.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on YELP shares. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Yelp from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Yelp from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Yelp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $39.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Yelp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.67.

Yelp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

Further Reading

