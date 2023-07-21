Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) Position Reduced by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp reduced its holdings in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,226 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 84 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $461,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 32,363 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,627,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth about $221,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 78.0% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 5,839 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 2,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 74.5% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 264,407 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,800,000 after buying an additional 112,895 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NSIT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barrington Research cut their price objective on shares of Insight Enterprises from $150.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Insight Enterprises from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st.

Insight Enterprises stock opened at $148.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $140.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.04. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.11 and a 52 week high of $151.95.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 9.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) hardware, software services and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's solution portfolio includes cloud enablement, data and AI, digital strategy, intelligent applications and edge, and IoT solutions, as well as digital transformation services.

