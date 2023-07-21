Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Stake Reduced by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio cut its holdings in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Insperity were worth $1,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Insperity by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Insperity by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 83,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,510,000 after acquiring an additional 5,660 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Insperity in the first quarter worth about $119,000. Avestar Capital LLC increased its stake in Insperity by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 2,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Insperity by 195.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 6,903 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Insperity

In related news, CFO Douglas S. Sharp sold 5,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.78, for a total value of $638,581.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,601,236.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Insperity news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total value of $104,260.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 550,288 shares in the company, valued at $68,301,746.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas S. Sharp sold 5,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.78, for a total value of $638,581.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,015 shares in the company, valued at $2,601,236.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,301 shares of company stock valued at $2,097,538. 5.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insperity Trading Down 0.2 %

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NSP. 51job reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Insperity in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Truist Financial cut Insperity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Insperity from $131.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Insperity in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Insperity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.00.

NYSE:NSP opened at $120.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Insperity, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.20 and a fifty-two week high of $131.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $116.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.72. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.23.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.25. Insperity had a return on equity of 263.01% and a net margin of 3.33%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Insperity, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insperity Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.57 dividend. This is a boost from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Insperity’s payout ratio is presently 43.10%.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. It offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

