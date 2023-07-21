Inspire Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,998 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. St. James Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 97.7% during the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $142.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.10.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Amazon.com stock opened at $129.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 trillion, a PE ratio of 309.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.26. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $146.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $124.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.87.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. The firm had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.34, for a total transaction of $54,256.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,760 shares in the company, valued at $14,165,198.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.34, for a total value of $54,256.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,760 shares in the company, valued at $14,165,198.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total value of $358,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,846,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,325 shares of company stock worth $8,482,125 over the last ninety days. 12.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Amazon.com



Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Further Reading

