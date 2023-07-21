International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.46

Shares of International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Get Free Report) (TSE:ITH) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.46 and traded as low as $0.43. International Tower Hill Mines shares last traded at $0.43, with a volume of 29,499 shares trading hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
International Tower Hill Mines Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $84.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.71 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.52.
International Tower Hill Mines Company Profile
International Tower Hill Mines Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds or has rights to acquire interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska.
