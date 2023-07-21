International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.46

Shares of International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Get Free Report) (TSE:ITH) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.46 and traded as low as $0.43. International Tower Hill Mines shares last traded at $0.43, with a volume of 29,499 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

International Tower Hill Mines Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $84.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.71 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.52.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Tower Hill Mines

International Tower Hill Mines Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in International Tower Hill Mines stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. ( NYSEAMERICAN:THM Free Report ) (TSE:ITH) by 25.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,859 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,559 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.08% of International Tower Hill Mines worth $69,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 55.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds or has rights to acquire interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska.

Featured Articles

