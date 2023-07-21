Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $14.96

Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.96 and traded as high as $15.07. Invesco Bond Fund shares last traded at $15.06, with a volume of 10,608 shares traded.

Invesco Bond Fund Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.63.

Invesco Bond Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.0635 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Bond Fund

Invesco Bond Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VBF. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Bond Fund by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the period. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Bond Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $157,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Bond Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $198,000. Melfa Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Bond Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $307,000. Finally, Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Bond Fund by 126.1% in the 1st quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 29,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 16,203 shares in the last quarter. 29.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco Bond Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

