Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $14.96

Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.96 and traded as high as $15.07. Invesco Bond Fund shares last traded at $15.06, with a volume of 10,608 shares traded.
Invesco Bond Fund Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.63.
Invesco Bond Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.0635 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%.
Invesco Bond Fund Company Profile
Invesco Bond Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.
