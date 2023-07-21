Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) Shares Sold by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lessened its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,025 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 351,469.0% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 703,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,768,000 after acquiring an additional 702,938 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 486,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,090,000 after acquiring an additional 17,887 shares in the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,589,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 275,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 143,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,678,000 after acquiring an additional 13,865 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:PHO opened at $57.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 0.96. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a twelve month low of $44.72 and a twelve month high of $57.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.1161 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

