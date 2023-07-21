Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) Stake Raised by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,765 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $2,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IRDM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Iridium Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $59,062,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,733,034 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,836,000 after purchasing an additional 564,367 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 1,200.8% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 526,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,072,000 after purchasing an additional 486,209 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 174.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 688,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,768,000 after purchasing an additional 438,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,025,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,081,000 after purchasing an additional 431,792 shares in the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Iridium Communications

In other Iridium Communications news, EVP Bryan J. Hartin sold 27,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.80, for a total value of $1,803,708.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,218,544.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Bryan J. Hartin sold 27,835 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.80, for a total transaction of $1,803,708.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,218,544.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bryan J. Hartin sold 8,129 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total value of $536,595.29. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,386,482.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Iridium Communications Stock Up 0.5 %

IRDM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Iridium Communications in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Iridium Communications from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Iridium Communications from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Iridium Communications in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Iridium Communications presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.80.

Shares of IRDM stock opened at $60.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.40. Iridium Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.25 and a twelve month high of $68.34. The company has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 467.57 and a beta of 1.07.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $205.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.98 million. Iridium Communications had a return on equity of 1.38% and a net margin of 2.07%. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Iridium Communications Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Iridium Communications Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Iridium Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 400.03%.

Iridium Communications Profile

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

Further Reading

