iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Shares Sold by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 54.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,995 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Riverview Trust Co lifted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of STIP opened at $97.30 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.96. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $96.04 and a 52-week high of $102.87.

About iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

