iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Shares Sold by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 90.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 28,821 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2,520.0% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Shares of HDV opened at $102.99 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $99.73 and its 200-day moving average is $101.60. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $91.24 and a 12 month high of $109.01. The firm has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81.

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

