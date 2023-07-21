iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Acquired by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 48.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,915 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in iShares Gold Trust by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 54,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,887,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 57,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,975,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 20,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 13,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. 54.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IAU opened at $37.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.69. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $30.69 and a 1 year high of $39.04.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

