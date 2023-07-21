iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN) Shares Sold by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lowered its position in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN – Free Report) by 20.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF were worth $95,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CRBN. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 26.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $60,983,000.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:CRBN opened at $159.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $942.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 0.94. iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF has a 1-year low of $123.39 and a 1-year high of $161.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $153.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.93.

iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (CRBN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target index. The fund tracks an index of stocks from global firms selected for a bias toward lower carbon emissions. CRBN was launched on Dec 9, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.