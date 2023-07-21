iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC reduced its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 13.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 463 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 115.0% during the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $162.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $52.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $134.09 and a 52 week high of $162.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.20.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

