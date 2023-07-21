ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Shares Purchased by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,962 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in ITT were worth $2,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ITT. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of ITT by 449.4% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 445 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ITT in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ITT in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ITT in the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of ITT in the 4th quarter worth $81,000. 91.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ITT Price Performance

Shares of ITT stock opened at $98.11 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $87.74 and a 200 day moving average of $86.87. ITT Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.51 and a 12 month high of $98.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.46.

ITT Announces Dividend

ITT ( NYSE:ITT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The conglomerate reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. ITT had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $797.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.24 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. ITT’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that ITT Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. ITT’s payout ratio is presently 24.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ITT. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on ITT from $100.00 to $101.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com upgraded ITT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on ITT from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp increased their price target on ITT from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on ITT from $97.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.17.

ITT Profile

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

