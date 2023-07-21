J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Given New $200.00 Price Target at Raymond James

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Raymond James from $195.00 to $200.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.14% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $204.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.30.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ JBHT opened at $192.05 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.43. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 52-week low of $156.28 and a 52-week high of $200.64. The firm has a market cap of $19.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Insider Buying and Selling

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 25.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.42 EPS. Equities analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.30, for a total transaction of $210,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,113. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.30, for a total transaction of $210,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,113. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John Kuhlow sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.05, for a total transaction of $616,175.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,744,831.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On J.B. Hunt Transport Services

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 94.0% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 161 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 141.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 162 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 73.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

