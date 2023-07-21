J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Price Target Raised to $190.00

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential downside of 1.07% from the stock’s previous close.

JBHT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $191.00 to $195.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $197.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, J.B. Hunt Transport Services has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.30.

Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $192.05 on Wednesday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 1-year low of $156.28 and a 1-year high of $200.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.09). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 25.85% and a net margin of 6.35%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, CFO John Kuhlow sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.05, for a total transaction of $616,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,744,831.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO John Kuhlow sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.05, for a total value of $616,175.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,744,831.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.30, for a total transaction of $210,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,210 shares in the company, valued at $212,113. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,533 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management increased its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 2,676 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,305 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

