J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) PT Raised to $172.00 at UBS Group

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by analysts at UBS Group from $162.00 to $172.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the transportation company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 10.44% from the company’s previous close.

JBHT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup upped their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $162.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Argus lowered their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America lowered their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $197.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $191.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.30.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $192.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 52-week low of $156.28 and a 52-week high of $200.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $176.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.13.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.09). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 25.85% and a net margin of 6.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.42 earnings per share. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO John Kuhlow sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.05, for a total transaction of $616,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,744,831.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, CFO John Kuhlow sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.05, for a total value of $616,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,744,831.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.30, for a total value of $210,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,113. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,684,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,944,626,000 after purchasing an additional 64,061 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,714,693 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,178,160,000 after acquiring an additional 429,256 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 269.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,371,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $413,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728,989 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,811,494 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $317,163,000 after purchasing an additional 38,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 16.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,581,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $277,540,000 after purchasing an additional 221,999 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

