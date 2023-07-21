Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) is Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV’s 7th Largest Position

Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV decreased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 45,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 505 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 2.7% of Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $7,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1,044.4% in the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.57% of the company’s stock.
Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance
Shares of JNJ opened at $168.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $160.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $437.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.55. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $150.11 and a one year high of $181.04.
Analyst Ratings Changes
JNJ has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Citigroup started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.77.
Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson
In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,994,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,549,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Johnson & Johnson Company Profile
Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.
