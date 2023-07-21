Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Acquired by GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,489 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1,044.4% during the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,994,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,549,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

A number of analysts recently weighed in on JNJ shares. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.77.

Shares of JNJ opened at $168.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $437.63 billion, a PE ratio of 35.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.55. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $150.11 and a 52-week high of $181.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $25.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.63 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 36.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.59 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Johnson & Johnson

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.