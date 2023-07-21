Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Acquired by ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 189,825 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises 1.6% of ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $29,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1,044.4% in the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

NYSE:JNJ opened at $168.40 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $160.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $437.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.55. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $150.11 and a twelve month high of $181.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $25.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.63 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 36.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 price target on the stock. Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.77.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,994,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,549,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.