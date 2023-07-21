Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Clean Yield Group

Clean Yield Group cut its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 5.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,456 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 1.6% of Clean Yield Group’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,105,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,247,000 after acquiring an additional 17,440 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,342,000. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $509,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,806,000 after acquiring an additional 6,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 67.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $1,994,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,549,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

NYSE JNJ opened at $168.40 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $160.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.55. The company has a market capitalization of $437.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.23, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $150.11 and a 1-year high of $181.04.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $25.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.63 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.13% and a net margin of 13.22%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JNJ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Atlantic Securities cut their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.77.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

