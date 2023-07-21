K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Has $14.84 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 58.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,040 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,344 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 3.0% of K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $14,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. St. James Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 97.7% in the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. CICC Research initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Sunday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.10.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.34, for a total value of $54,256.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,165,198.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.34, for a total transaction of $54,256.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,165,198.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.93, for a total value of $523,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 564,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,883,929.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 73,325 shares of company stock worth $8,482,125 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com stock opened at $129.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 309.43, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.26. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.43 and a 1-year high of $146.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $124.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.87.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

