Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) Stock Position Cut by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its stake in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Free Report) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,204 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Kemper were worth $2,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kemper by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,282,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $259,207,000 after purchasing an additional 104,065 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Kemper by 3.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,276,299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $217,701,000 after acquiring an additional 182,998 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Kemper by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,866,802 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $239,447,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Kemper by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,803,995 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $74,433,000 after acquiring an additional 21,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Kemper by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,499,836 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $73,792,000 after purchasing an additional 62,773 shares in the last quarter. 79.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kemper Trading Up 4.1 %

Kemper stock opened at $48.83 on Friday. Kemper Co. has a 52 week low of $40.65 and a 52 week high of $68.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.90 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.61.

Kemper Dividend Announcement

Kemper ( NYSE:KMPR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The insurance provider reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Kemper had a negative return on equity of 6.24% and a negative net margin of 5.23%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.94) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Kemper Co. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -27.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on KMPR. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Kemper from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Kemper from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kemper in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Kemper from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $56.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kemper has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kemper news, Director Susan D. Whiting sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.21, for a total value of $69,315.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,637.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Kemper news, EVP Matthew A. Hunton sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total value of $159,075.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,590.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan D. Whiting sold 1,500 shares of Kemper stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.21, for a total value of $69,315.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,637.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kemper Profile

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

