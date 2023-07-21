KeyCorp Raises Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Price Target to $61.00

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by research analysts at KeyCorp from $55.00 to $61.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. KeyCorp’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 27.80% from the company’s previous close. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Pinnacle West Capital’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.74 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.06 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.72 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.94 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $5.31 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $5.58 EPS.

PNW has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com cut Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $85.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.11.

Shares of NYSE PNW opened at $84.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.47. Pinnacle West Capital has a fifty-two week low of $59.03 and a fifty-two week high of $84.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.58 and a 200-day moving average of $78.09.

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $944.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.33 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 7.50%. Pinnacle West Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $248,814,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 153.6% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Pinnacle West Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Pinnacle West Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 85.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

